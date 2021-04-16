In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 16 April 2021 11:58 am / 0 comments

Hyundai has now confirmed the launch date for its high-performance crossover, the Kona N, which will take place April 27 in the Hyundai N Day digital event. It appears from the teaser clip here that the “N Man”, Hyundai’s test driver figure is excited for its arrival – even if the full-face helmet is all we can see.

The Korean automaker has released some shadowy images of the B-segment SUV last month, and this version will be powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-our petrol engine, paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

This powertrain produces 250 PS and 353 Nm of torque in the i30 N hot hatch in standard form, or 280 PS and 392 Nm of torque in Performance Package guise; Hyundai has indicated that the high-performance crossover will pack ‘approximately’ 276 hp.

The transmission in the Kona N is a modified version of its in-house developed unit in the i30 N and Veloster N, which Hyundai says has been enhanced for improved durability and has been given a unique set of ratios compared to other applications.

The unit in the Kona N is also expected to include functions such as N Grin Shift, N Power Shift and N Track Sense shift modes, and launch control has been confirmed too. The powertrain in the Veloster N enables a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.6 seconds, or half a second quicker than is achieved with the manual transmission.

The latest in Hyundai SmartSense driver assistance systems can be expected in the Kona N, including functions such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

