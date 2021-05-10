On Saturday, it was announced that all premises listed in the government’s new Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system will have to be shut for three days, from Sunday till tomorrow. However, this will not affect public transport terminals and rail-service stations under the list.
The transport ministry said in a statement yesterday that all services will continue to operate at the three stations in the HIDE list, namely the KLCC and Masjid Jamek LRT stations and KL Sentral. However, only public transport services will continue to run, and all business premises at the stations listed will be closed for three days from May 9 to 11.
In its statement, the ministry said that the services were being allowed to run uninterrupted because they were crucial, especially for frontliners who relied on continuous operations despite the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. It added that all public transport stations also had to remain operational for the purpose of transferring or delivering essential supplies in the event of an emergency.
The ministry said the stations would continue to adhere to the strict enforcement of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), and reminded all public transport users to continue to follow all SOPs at all stations terminals, including scanning the MySejahtera QR code.
Comments
Right move at the right time. Caring government plan, kudos! Syukur sengkiu
Why is the double standard to the HIDE list then? Private business ordered to shut immediately for 3 days. Public transport stations continue to operate as usual, although listed under HIDE? What nonsense this government doing?
Equal treatment to all in HIDE list, shut down 3 days la. Station can be closed, trains skipping that, feeder bus on these close station to connect passenger to the next station for train service. Such basic arrangement also cannot do? I believe the people can run the country way better than this lousy team.
Most private businesses such as offices are allowed to remain operating with 30% staff, so public transport cannot be shutdown totally or else how’d they go to work? What nonsense are you talking or you not even working?
Easy to complain easy to talk but your solution is not a solution for those needed to go office.
Mate… re-read my comments. Guess u just like to bash without reading clearly.
Did I said total shutdown on public transport? I said shutdown stations on the HIDE lists, same for all those on HIDE lists. When those station are shut, feeder bus put on those shut station to connect passenger to the next nearest station. So what is the problem here?
double standard vvip ok je, marhaen hmmm hampeh. sop semua orang pening.
I guess Covid virus don’t like LRT stations. Virus prefer “happenning” shopping centres.