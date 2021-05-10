In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 10 May 2021 9:54 am / 6 comments

On Saturday, it was announced that all premises listed in the government’s new Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system will have to be shut for three days, from Sunday till tomorrow. However, this will not affect public transport terminals and rail-service stations under the list.

The transport ministry said in a statement yesterday that all services will continue to operate at the three stations in the HIDE list, namely the KLCC and Masjid Jamek LRT stations and KL Sentral. However, only public transport services will continue to run, and all business premises at the stations listed will be closed for three days from May 9 to 11.

In its statement, the ministry said that the services were being allowed to run uninterrupted because they were crucial, especially for frontliners who relied on continuous operations despite the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. It added that all public transport stations also had to remain operational for the purpose of transferring or delivering essential supplies in the event of an emergency.

The ministry said the stations would continue to adhere to the strict enforcement of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), and reminded all public transport users to continue to follow all SOPs at all stations terminals, including scanning the MySejahtera QR code.