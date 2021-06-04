In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 June 2021 12:35 pm / 0 comments

The police has said that all individual authorisation letters issued by relevant goverment ministries or departments are valid on their own for work-related travel. This was revealed by Bukit Aman internal security and public order department (operations) chief MV Srikumar Nair on June 2 via a video post, The Star reports.

“All letters of travel, be it from the international trade and industry ministry (MITI), other ministries or relevant departments, will be accepted on their own. Please inform those who are conducting roadblocks,” he said in the video post. He added that the directive came from the inspector-general of police.

His post was in response to reports that businesses were facing issues in getting the necessary paper work for travel at the start of the full movement control order (FMCO), which began on June 1. It was said that authorities were not accepting letters from agencies such as the transport ministry, among others.

Earlier, the transport ministry had made clear that all transport and logistics sub-sectors are allowed to operate at optimum levels for the duration of the lockdown, which is in place until June 14, and only needed an approval letter from it to do so without requiring additional permission documents to make interstate travel during the period.

Separately, FMT reported that Srikumar said that police manning roadblocks would be giving leeway for those working in companies that had not yet received their MITI approval letters. He however said that all engaged in work travel would still need to have approval letters from relevant ministries or agencies their sectors were operating under.

Meanwhile, the ministry of domestic trade and consumer affairs (KPDNHEP) stated today via a FB post (infographic above) that all businesses defined as essential and allowed to operate by the national security council (MKN) can continue to operate as usual while waiting for their approval letter from MITI.