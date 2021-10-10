In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 October 2021 10:32 pm / 5 comments

Following prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement that interstate travel will be allowed for the fully vaccinated as of tomorrow, Monday, October 11, the police has said that all roadblocks at state borders nationwide will be removed from midnight tonight.

However, roadblocks in areas subject to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) as well as those for Op Benteng and crime prevention/security will be maintained, said inspector-general of police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“Even though there are no roadblocks at state borders, the police will continue to mobilise its standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance teams to ensure that the public complies with SOPs. Inspections will be conducted by the authorities at random in public places, based on the provisions under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he said via a statement.

He advised the public to not take the easing of movement restrictions for granted, and urged everyone to adopt a high level of SOP compliance in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from escalating again