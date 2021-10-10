Following prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement that interstate travel will be allowed for the fully vaccinated as of tomorrow, Monday, October 11, the police has said that all roadblocks at state borders nationwide will be removed from midnight tonight.
However, roadblocks in areas subject to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) as well as those for Op Benteng and crime prevention/security will be maintained, said inspector-general of police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.
“Even though there are no roadblocks at state borders, the police will continue to mobilise its standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance teams to ensure that the public complies with SOPs. Inspections will be conducted by the authorities at random in public places, based on the provisions under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he said via a statement.
He advised the public to not take the easing of movement restrictions for granted, and urged everyone to adopt a high level of SOP compliance in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from escalating again
Comments
Somehow I still think that it’s better to have the roadblock, but only to check for fully vaccinated status. Else those anti vaxxers will head back home and meet their family members and spread over there.
Too much leeway given for those anti vaxxers imo.
Yes bruh. Too many anti-govt, antivaxxers here should heed.
If you love your abah, emak, nenek, atuk and mertuas, pls get it done for all family members heading back.
If you really love your abah, emak, nenek, atuk and mertuas, pls don’t go back yet until 100% everyone is fully vaccinated.
Think Safety First for others.
then it gonna be massive jammed at roadblock. yes antivac can travel but then all other premise like mall, tourist place, restaurant and anywhere must play their part to – don’t allowed non fully vaccinated to enter.
Medical experts have already said many times, that the vaccine cannot totally block covid19 infection; it just increases the chances of preventing severe symptoms from the infection. The vaccinated can still be carriers of the virus with little or no symptoms, which is why adherence to the SOPs + self testing have been advised. So travel & visit at your own risk.
90% reached, janji ditepati. Thank you PM Sabri & G!