In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2021 8:48 am / 0 comments

Sales are going well for Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, with 49,693 motorcycles delivered worldwide over the first three quarters of 2021. This nine month total exceeds the sales figure for all of 2020 when Ducati sold 48,042 units, and is 25% more than the same period in 2019.

As of the end of September, its home market of Italy remains Ducati’s best, with 7,954 motorcycles sold, followed by the US with 7,475 and Germany with 5,627. Ducati is in the midst of its 2022 World Premiere, presenting new models in the 2022 lineup, thus far introducing the Ducati Multistrada V2 as well as the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro and the Scrambler Urban Motard.

For Malaysia, Ducati Malaysia recorded an increase of 21% in sales for the third quarter since movement control was lifted compared to the same period in 2020. The recently launched 2022 Ducati Monster, priced at RM69,900, is expected to bolster this figure, along with the Ducati Multistrada V4 with pricing beginning from RM135,900.