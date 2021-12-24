In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 December 2021 10:58 am / 0 comments

You’ve read about new Kia distributor Bermaz – synonymous with Mazda and now also handling Peugeot – planning to bring in the Kia EV6 electric car, the fifth-generation Kia Sportage SUV and the new Niro next year. That’s not all, because the CKD locally assembled Kia Carnival is set to debut in April 2022, according to Kenanga Research.

The previous estimate for the CKD Carnival was May 2022, shared by RHB Investment Research, so it’s thereabouts. Apparently, that’s five months after the original December 2021 target, a delay caused by the nationwide movement control order imposed to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Now, we’ve already seen the new Carnival from the local preview held earlier this month where they opened order books, but the launch of the initial CBU version is yet to happen. We already know that the fourth-generation MPV with arrive in 11-seater form, powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine. The price is RM196,340 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the 50% SST exemption that’s in place till June 2022.

Why an 11-seater? Because this layout (2-3-3-3 formation) allows the MPV to be classified as a commercial vehicle, which attracts lower taxes. Under that long hood (for an MPV) is a 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel, which features a cast iron block instead of an aluminium one. The oil burner serves up 202 PS at 3,800 rpm and 441 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,750 rpm. The Smartstream D engine is paired with an eight-speed conventional automatic gearbox.

The kit list includes dual LED projector headlights and rather distinctive LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, auto headlamps/wipers and 18-inch Y-spoke two-tone alloys (235/60 profile tyres). The Carnival wears the new Kia badge that was rolled out this year, the first time we’re seeing it in Malaysia.

Inside, the horizontal dashboard layout incorporates a Jaguar Land Rover-style rotary gear selector, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4.2-inch TFT-LCD multi-info display between the analogue dials, keyless entry with push start and paddle shifters.

Also on are eight-way power-adjustable front seats, Saddle Brown faux leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a Qi wireless charger, a six-speaker audio system, seven USB ports, dual-zone front and single-zone rear air-conditioning as well as hands-free powered sliding doors and tailgate.

Safety-wise, there are seven airbags, ABS/EBD/BA/ESC, two second-row ISOFIX child seat anchors (outer seats), front/rear parking sensors and a 360-degree surround view monitor to help with parking this 5,155 mm long by 1,995 mm wide machine. In terms of ADAS, it’s limited to blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance – there’s no AEB or ACC for the CBU Carnival. Full Kia Drive Wise in the CKD perhaps?

The South Korean-made Carnival is available in six exterior colours – Snow White Pearl, Silky Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Panthera Metal, Astra Blue and Flare Red. Buying from official distributor Dinamikjaya Motors (Bermaz) will net you a five-year/100,000 km warranty plus five years or 100,000 km of free maintenance.

Usually, the difference in price and spec between the initial CBU and later CKD versions don’t differ by much, but there’s a chance to get more kit in the locally assembled car. In the handsome Kia Carnival’s case, we’ll find out in four to five months time.

GALLERY: 2022 Kia Carnival, CBU version