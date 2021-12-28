In Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 28 December 2021 4:03 pm / 0 comments

Aside from introducing a special Toyota Flood Assist programme for owners whose vehicles have been affected by the recent floods, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has been involved in a number of flood relief initiatives, which has seen the company dispatching staff volunteers to assist in cleaning up houses and donating basic household necessities to victims. The company also announced that it was enabling its Shah Alam facility into a flood ‘Command Centre’.

On December 24, a group of staff volunteers began heading to affected areas to help with the cleaning process of homes that were inundated by flood waters. The company said that its volunteers will continue this assistance for as long as it is needed, where and when possible.

The company has also distributed basic household necessities including stoves, fans and kettles to affected households in hopes to alleviate some of their burden. It also decided to enable its Toyota headquarters in Shah Alam to be converted into a flood ‘Command Centre’, which will function as a soup kitchen and relief distribution centre for victims in the event of a similar phenomenon in the future.

“UMW Toyota Motor stands in solidarity with the community. Malaysians have been going through an extremely challenging period due to the flood and we want to do what we can to provide some relief. We express our sincerest sympathies to all the victims and families affected and we hope that our initiatives will be of some help,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.

In addition to giving aid to local communities, UMWT said it is also providing assistance to its own workforce affected by the flood. These include repairs for personal vehicles registered under staff names, financial aid as well as distribution of basic household necessities.