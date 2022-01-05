In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 5 January 2022 2:39 pm / 0 comments

Just before the turn of the new year, Hyundai was reported to have closed its engine development centre and therefore halted development of internal combustion powertrains. The Korean automaker has refuted those claims, as Hyundai Motor Group America senior group manager Michael Stewart responded to Motor1 via e-mail that it was not the case.

“Hyundai Motor Group can confirm that it is not halting the development of its engines following recent media speculation. The Group is dedicated to providing a strong portfolio of powertrains to global customers, which includes a combination of highly efficient engines and zero emissions electric motors,” the website quoted the statement as saying.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 kicked off the group’s EV thrust in 2021

The phasing out of internal combustion from its product line-up will take place no sooner than 2035, the automaker announced at IAA Mobility 2021 last September. The powertrain rumour mill has been working overtime, it would appear; Chosun Ilbo reported that the automaker’s development of a third-generation fuel-cell stack have been halted as well, though this, too was refuted by the the Hyundai Group.

“The automaker denies the speculation, claiming its roadmap on next-generation fuel-cell development and electrication of the Genesis range remains intact,” a company spokesperson told business news outlet Maeil Business.

The Hyundai Motor Group was also reported to have suspended the development of all-new diesel engines, although existing units will continue to be updated. The group started 2021 with a three-model plan, beginning with the Ioniq 5 in February and then the Kia EV6 in March that year. The Genesis GV60 followed in August, becoming the brand’s first dedicated EV.