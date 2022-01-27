In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 27 January 2022 10:57 am / 0 comments

The BMW X2 is evidently the black sheep in Munich’s lineup, forgotten in a sea of newer, more exciting metal. Despite being in its fifth year on the market, the “coupé” sibling to the X1 has yet to receive a proper facelift, sustaining itself on minor upgrades and special editions. This has continued with the introduction of another one of the latter – the X2 Edition GoldPlay.

Clearly riffing off the name of a certain British band, the GoldPlay – as its moniker suggests – adds a whole bunch of Galvanic Gold accents, including on the M Mesh kidney grille surrounds, door mirrors and the 19- and 20-inch M alloy wheel options. Gilded geometric side graphics have also been applied.

The GoldPlay is based on the M Sport variant and can be had in the 4 Series‘ gorgeous San Remo Green paint, along with the usual Alpine White, M Misano Blue, Sapphire Black and Skyscraper Grey. Storm Bay and the matte Frozen Black and Frozen Pure Grey finishes are also available from the BMW Individual palette. The auric exterior highlights can all be removed as an option (standard on the Frozen colours).

Inside, the gold pinstriping on the Dark Graphite decor mirrors the exterior side graphics, using a new laser engraving technique. The heavily-bolstered M sport seats are also fitted as standard and come with gold piping and stitching, the latter being repeated on the dashboard, centre console, armrests and floor mat edging. The scuff plates are also accented in gold with the “Edition” script and an M Mesh graphic.

Standard kit includes LED headlights with integrated “bad weather” light (i.e. fog lights), a hands-free powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, an exterior lighting package, autonomous emergency braking and traffic sign recognition.

The GoldPlay is available with all of the standard X2’s engine variants, ranging from the 136 PS 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol three-cylinder in the sDrive18i to the 231 PS 2.0 litre four-pot turbodiesel in the xDrive25d. It can also be had in full-fat 306 PS M35i form and as a 220 PS xDrive25e plug-in hybrid, the latter providing a WLTP-rated electric range of up to 53 km.