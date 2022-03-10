In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Lotus / By Mick Chan / 10 March 2022 3:53 pm / 0 comments

Lotus has predominantly been known for its two-door sports cars, though this year marks a first for the British sports car maker as it will be launching its first-ever SUV, currently codenamed Type 132, on March 29. Now, thanks to a patent filing with IP Australia, we can now have a more representative look at its exterior design.

Here, we can see that its angular design cues are joined by pop-out, flush-fitted door handles, exterior mirror cameras, as well as forward- and rearward-facing sensors on the vehicle’s roof for the suite of advanced driver assistance systems that will feature.

In front, the use of electric powertrain means that less cooling apparatus is required, therefore allowing a lower, sleeker bonnet line with smaller grille apertures. At the back, the Type 132 shows the full-width tail lamp in the context of bodywork that is now visible, and what’s likely to be the reversing camera is located along the lower edge of the tailgate.

This will be the Norfolk sports car maker’s second fully electric model after the quad-motor, 2,000 PS Evija, which was opened for Malaysian-market orders last year. Ownership of the patent filing for the Type 132 has been attributed to Wuhan Lotus Cars, which is indicative of where the SUV will be built.

The Type 132 is built on the Evolution platform that incorporates an 800-volt electrical architecture to enable high-speed charging, as well as battery packs with capacities ranging from 92 to 120 kWh. A dual-motor setup is likely, and its rivals are likely to be the likes of the Tesla Model X, BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

Beyond the patent images of the Type 132’s exterior, earlier images from Lotus have revealed that the electric SUV’s cabin will feature digital instrumentation and a hint of an octagonal multi-function steering wheel, with ambient light strips also featuring in the cabin.

After the March 29 debut of the Type 132, a four-door sedan codenamed Type 133 will reportedly be revealed next year. It won’t be until 2025 before the next SUV on this platform, the Type 134 is unveiled, and a new sports car dubbed Type 135 rounds up the Lotus EV thrust a year after that.

GALLERY: Lotus Type 132 teaser images