In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 May 2022 6:03 pm / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that VJC will be the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WPKL’s latest running number series is ‘VJC’, and it’s open for tender today, May 27. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on May 31. As usual, the results will be out the following day, June 1. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

New car coming soon and want a nice/meaningful number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Come to think of it, Johor’s JVC was out not too long ago, and this would make a good twin.