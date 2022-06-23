In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 June 2022 7:37 am / 1 comment

With a brand name almost a century old, Italian scooter maker Malaguti enters South-East Asia with the 2022 Malaguti Madison 150. Sold in Thailand, the Madison 150 is priced at 79,800 Thai baht (RM9,899), placing it below its local market rivals such as the Yamaha Aerox 155, Yamaha NMax 155 and Honda PCX 160.

As is typical of Italian design, the Madison 150 is attractively styled to appear to the younger crowd, together with full LED lighting. Power comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 149.3 cc engine, mated to a CVT transmission and belt final drive. Power figures for the Madison 150 were not disclosed, but the specifications sheet for the Madison 125 in Europe lists a 11 Nm torque number.

Modern riding conveniences are included with the Madison 150, including keyless start with immobiliser, LCD digital instrument panel and USB charging port. The seat on the Madison 150 comes in a contrasting red shade with a small undersea storage compartment.

Rolling on 14-inch wheels, the Madison 150 wears 100/80 rubber in front and a 120/70 tyre in the rear, stopped with a combined braking system. Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers at the back.

Overall weight for the Madison 150 is 142 kg with seat height set at 755 mm, and 10 litres of fuel is carried in the tank while a non-adjustable windshield is standard equipment. For Thailand, the Madison 150 is available in four colour options – red, dark green, white and red.