In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 1 July 2022

Today is July 1, 2022, which means the sales and service tax (SST) exemption that car buyers have enjoyed since June 15, 2020 has come to an end. For a brief recap, the SST exemption was implemented as part of measures to stimulate the country’s economy, which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

First announced on June 5, 2020, the relief measures are a 100% SST exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models. Initially scheduled to end on December 31, 2020, the exemption period was extended to June 30, 2021, and again to December 31, 2021, and yet again to June 30, 2022.

If you managed to put in a booking by the deadline yesterday, you’ll still be able to enjoy the tax savings so long as your new car is registered before March 31, 2023. This was announced by the government on June 20, 2022, and you can find out the finer details here. With the tax holiday over, car companies have begun issuing new price lists that factor in the full SST, which is 10% for both CBU and CKD cars.

In the case of Peugeot, Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAASB) has released new prices for the three models it currently sells, namely the 2008, 3008 and 5008. Starting with the 2008, the sole 1.2 PureTech Allure variant now goes for RM131,103 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM4,350 more than the SST-exempted price of RM126,753.

The other models also see price increases, with the 3008 1.6 THP Allure retailing for RM5,671.34 more at RM167,288, while the 5008 1.6 THP Allure sees the biggest hike of RM5,976.10 to RM183,288. All new Peugeot models sold now come with a five-year, 100,000-km warranty and free maintenance (including labour, parts and lubricants) as per BAASB’s announcement at the start of June.