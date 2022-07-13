In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 July 2022 4:12 pm / 1 comment

A model variant for the CBR150R is now in the Malaysia market, the 2022 Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition. Clad in Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) MotoGP colours, the CBR150R Repsol Edition is priced at RM13,499 in Malaysia, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

The Repsol Edition CBR150R will be a limited production run of 800 units and sold alongside the current colour schemes of Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic and Candy Scintillate Red. For 2021, the Honda CBR150R is priced at RM12,499 with closest market rival the recently launched Yamaha R15M priced at RM14,998 and the ‘base’ model 2021 Yamaha R15 tagged at RM11,988.

No other changes for the CBR150R with power coming from a liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder mill fed by EFI displacing 150 cc. Power is claimed to be 16.09 hp at 9,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm of torque is produced at a peak of 7,000 rpm, which compares against the Yamaha R15’s 19.04 hp and 14.7 Nm of torque.

Equipped with a six-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch, the CBR150R delivers power to the rear wheel via chain. 12-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and the CBR150R is listed as weighing 139 kg, while seat height is set at 788 mm.

Standard equipment on the CBR150R is two-channel ABS, with a single hydraulic disc brake front and rear. Suspension is done with upside-down telescopic front fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

Wheel sizing for the CBR150R is 17-inches, the front wearing 100/80 rubber while the back gets a 130/70 tyre, with LED lighting throughout and an LCD instrument panel. Stock of the CBR150R Repsol Edition is expected to arrive at authorised Boon Siew Honda dealers in Malaysia this week.