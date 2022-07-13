In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 13 July 2022 4:12 pm / 1 comment

The Toyota Crown nameplate of 15 generations will very soon add one more to its lineage, as Toyota has confirmed that an all-new model is slated to make its world premiere this Friday, July 15.

From the video thumbnail used for the new model premiere’s upcoming livestream (link below), we get a glimpse of the new car’s “face”, though there are already prior indications that the upcoming Crown will no longer be the traditional three-box sedan shape as it has before, not least from these patent filing images which show a fastback crossover.

Details which surfaced earlier according to Japanese publication Best Car Web stated that the 2023 Crown will be based on the automaker’s TNGA-K platform, which already serves as the basis for current models such as the RAV4, Harrier and the Lexus RX.

2023 Toyota Crown headlamp teaser

Tipped to measure 70 mm shorter of wheelbase compared to the outgoing Crown sedan at 2,850 mm, the upcoming fastback crossover model will otherwise be 20 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 80 mm taller, at 4,930 mm long, 1,840 mm wide and 1,540 mm tall.

In terms of rumoured specification, the upcoming Crown is tipped to feature a choice of petrol hybrid and turbocharged internal combustion engines, the former a 2.5 litre inline-four petrol mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the latter is a 2.4 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol hybrid paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

These powertrain combinations will drive all four wheels, according to Best Car Web, which would mirror those offered in the Lexus RX; for the Crown, this could be the A25A-FXS engine in a series-parallel hybrid setup offering 249 PS and 316 Nm with E-Four all-wheel-drive, while the turbo variant could be using the 2.4 litre T24A-FTS engine that brings 373 hp and 550 Nm in combined outputs, also with an electrically driven rear axle.

2023 Toyota Crown patent filing images

Plug-in hybrid powertrains have also been tipped to feature in the new Crown line-up, using the 2.5 litre engine in 2WD and AWD configurations. Existing models in the wider Toyota group using this combination produces a total system output of 309 PS, comprised of 185 PS and 227 Nm from the petrol unit and dual electric motors producing 182 PS and 54 PS front and rear, respectively.

Further details suggested of the new Crown so far is that the upcoming crossover will be made available in four trim levels, including a driver-focused RS variant. We will find out for sure soon enough, with the debut of the 16th-generation Crown – and the first to adopt this bodystyle – just days away.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Crown patent images

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Crown