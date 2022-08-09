In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Anthony Lim / 9 August 2022 11:51 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced that it has revamped its eShowroom, with the virtual marketplace now offering greater convenience for those shopping for a Volkswagen. That’s because customers will now be able to access and view available units on sale at Volkswagen authorised dealerships nationwide, in real time.

Loosely based on the concept of “what you see is what you get,” the company says that only vehicles that are available at dealerships will be featured. Customers may search the website to find which models and variants are currently available as well as the locations they are at.

They can then opt to either book a test drive or reserve the unit online with a standard booking fee of RM1,500, following which they will then be contacted by the preferred dealer on the next steps to complete the purchase.

A check on the revamped site reveals that 67 units are presently listed, with most of them being of the Tiguan Allspace 1.4 TSI Life, along with a few units of the Allspace 1.4 TSI Elegance. Other available vehicle models are the Golf 1.4 TSI R-Line, and there’s also a solitary unit of the Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance. All the prices in the listings are of the vehicles’ recommended retail price, before costs are added for final on-the-road pricing (excluding insurance),

As part of the Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations over the next two months, the company is offering a RM500 rebate to those who place a booking via the eShowroom.