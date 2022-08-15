Earlier this month, a video of a fuel tanker truck colliding with a Perodua Myvi went viral on social media. In the short clip, the driver of the Myvi had entered the blind spot of the fuel tanker truck as it attempted to join the road, which resulted in the driver of the massive vehicle being unable to spot the hatchback and both making contact.
It’s an unfortunate (and costly) accident, and the lesson here is to be cautious when being around large commercial vehicles such as a fuel tanker truck. The blind spots of such vehicles are a lot more substantial compared to a regular passenger vehicle, as Shell Malaysia Trading managing director Shairan Huzani Husain, who is also known affectionately as “Pak Cik Shell,” demonstrates in a video uploaded to his Instagram account.
In the video, Pak Cik Shell climbs into a fuel tanker truck and shows a first-person view of what a driver sees from within the cab. It may look all clear looking out, but upon exiting, we find that there are several cars and motorcycles around the fuel tanker truck, with some being several feet away.
Commercial trucks have four blind spots which are called “no zones,” and if you drive behind, directly in front or on either side of a truck, the driver cannot see your vehicle. So, please be careful and avoid overtaking such trucks on the left or being in its blind spot. Give them room if you can because it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Comments
The Myvi driver is just stupid. Pure stupidity.
Lame excuses. Please install 360 cam on every side of the tanker.
Why don’t car drivers such as you use your signal lights properly and follow driving rules?
Excuses.
Do you really think tanker drivers able to see your little signal light? Talking about blind spots.
Agreed….we got the technology now…why not force all those tankers to install these technology…
Good effort Pak Cik Shell but law maker shud make in mandatory now for all heavy vehicles to have blind spot monitoring system….tech is there and not expensive (even a perodua have it nowadays), abt time regulator in Msia be more strict
When it’s agreeable that such implementation is a good direction, in this specific case, the Myvi shouldn’t be there in the first place. Let’s assume that the tanker does have a 360 cams and aware of the Myvi, of course he had to stop and allow the Myvi to go first to prevent such incident happening right? Now, think about what the Myvi is doing here, is it following the road rules? Is it queuing behind the tanker as it suppose to? Is it the Myvi turn to go or the tanker? What if after the Myvi, there’s a few more cars doing the same thing? Does the tanker have to give way to all of them before he can go? Then, what’s the point of being there first if they have to give way all cars that don’t follow the rules and cut queue?
You haters think it is easy to drive a tanker? Think properly first b4 u critise. It’s not like you haters are smart drivers anyway.
This Myvi is wrong, doesn’t mean tankers never wrong, and some tanker driver think they’re the smart drivers LOL No need 360 cam nor blind spot monitoring. Anything happens just say “ Tak Nampak, blind spot “. Good for you, by all means langgar away.