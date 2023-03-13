The Daihatsu Ayla, a twin sister of our Perodua Axia and the Toyota Agya, has officially launched in Indonesia. Available with 1.0L and 1.2L engine options, the low cost green car (LCGC) is priced from Rp 134 million (RM39,153) for a bare bones 1.0L manual to Rp 184 million (RM53,773) for the top 1.2 R CVT.
Of the five Ayla variants, three are powered by the 1.0 litre three-cylinder engine that Axia owners are familiar with. The 1KR-VE with VVT-i has 67 PS/89 Nm, and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. 1.2L cars get the WA-VE three-pot NA that’s also used in the Indonesian-market Rocky/Raize SUVs. The bigger engine packs 88 PS/113 Nm.
Unlike the Ayla, the Toyota Agya range is 1.2L-only. Why then did Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) not follow suit and why did they maintain the 1.0L engine. Unsurprisingly, it’s to keep prices low, although they’re higher than what Perodua charges for the new Axia (RM38,600 to RM49,500).
ADM’s marketing director Sri Agung Handayani explains that most Ayla buyers are first time car buyers looking for a set of wheels with a low price and good performance. “75% of our (Ayla) market comes from the first buyers, so we have to cater to the need,” she told Kompas, mentioning affordability in downpayment, price consciousness (features versus price) and maintenance cost as factors.
Her colleague – Hendrayadi Lastiyoso, marketing and customer relations division head at Astra International’s Daihatsu Sales Operation – said that the 1.0L engine dominates Ayla sales. “If we look at the current composition, the 1.0L is 55%, so it’s clear that first buyers dominate compared to the other variants,” he said.
Check out the Daihatsu Ayla – the 2023 Axia’s Indonesian sister – in full here as we detail the differences. Also see the Toyota Agya, priced from RM48,980 to RM69,279. We’ve covered the new Perodua Axia extensively since launch, so you can also check out our full review, launch report, spec-by-spec comparison, downpayment/instalment schedule, maintenance schedule and cost, and size comparison posts.
GALLERY: 2023 Daihatsu Ayla
Comments
more popular? …sounds like damage control.
Yup true and not surprising that even our neighbors Don’t Need Geely Also (DNGA) !!
At least Daihatso aware that people that wanted Ayla are people that wanted low cost mobility.
Our P2 failed to realise the fact that the only reason why people go for Axia was because is cheap. Otherwise already go for Myvi. And they charge so much and still fail to give a 1.2L engine.
And now they price Axia so close to the Myvi…
Our Axia still cheap and better equipped in contrast to Ayla. 1.0L engine is due to roadtax price rate. Unless we have standard like Thai or Indo where they have their own green standard for 1.2L engine. Well, 1.0L = RM20 road tax per year. What else do we want?
Save RM35 per year with a RM50k car?
1.0 X CVT at IDR166.9 million (RM48,775),
1.2 R CVT at IDR184 million (RM53,773).
Only 2 CVT,
Got VSC, HSA, 2 airbags,
The Ayla also doesn’t get 6 airbags, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring side mirror, lane departure warning and prevention, rear cross traffic alert, which is standard for the AV over here.
Also missing 9inch Infotainment, missing digital Speedometer.
Indonesians don’t like gadgets that are rosak after one year and need lots of money to repair.
Hafriz of Paultan already reported Axia is no longer “cheap”.At close to 50 grand,factor in another 10 grand,total 60 grand for such a superduper compact car.
I heard a young couple saying,” why not we get a 2012 Viva,and 2014 Myvi combined about 45K,another 5K for repairs?” They r considering 2 preowned cars,just another alternative.Of course,new car has its advantages,we dont deny.But one just need to do due diligence,after escaping multiple covidian lockdowns.
just a simple car to buy food or pasar malam.
1.0L will suffice.
Agreed, already better than old VlOS 4AT kosong spec.
Vios J 4AT City S 2iarbags dulu mana ada foldable seats, kasih locked one.
Ppl top up money just to get foldable rear seats and Stability Control.
Now this hatchback is just practical, comfortable and safer with 6 airbags + ADAS.
I like this brand new POlO