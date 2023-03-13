In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Danny Tan / 13 March 2023 1:17 pm / 12 comments

The Daihatsu Ayla, a twin sister of our Perodua Axia and the Toyota Agya, has officially launched in Indonesia. Available with 1.0L and 1.2L engine options, the low cost green car (LCGC) is priced from Rp 134 million (RM39,153) for a bare bones 1.0L manual to Rp 184 million (RM53,773) for the top 1.2 R CVT.

Of the five Ayla variants, three are powered by the 1.0 litre three-cylinder engine that Axia owners are familiar with. The 1KR-VE with VVT-i has 67 PS/89 Nm, and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. 1.2L cars get the WA-VE three-pot NA that’s also used in the Indonesian-market Rocky/Raize SUVs. The bigger engine packs 88 PS/113 Nm.

Unlike the Ayla, the Toyota Agya range is 1.2L-only. Why then did Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) not follow suit and why did they maintain the 1.0L engine. Unsurprisingly, it’s to keep prices low, although they’re higher than what Perodua charges for the new Axia (RM38,600 to RM49,500).

Click to enlarge

ADM’s marketing director Sri Agung Handayani explains that most Ayla buyers are first time car buyers looking for a set of wheels with a low price and good performance. “75% of our (Ayla) market comes from the first buyers, so we have to cater to the need,” she told Kompas, mentioning affordability in downpayment, price consciousness (features versus price) and maintenance cost as factors.

Her colleague – Hendrayadi Lastiyoso, marketing and customer relations division head at Astra International’s Daihatsu Sales Operation – said that the 1.0L engine dominates Ayla sales. “If we look at the current composition, the 1.0L is 55%, so it’s clear that first buyers dominate compared to the other variants,” he said.

Check out the Daihatsu Ayla – the 2023 Axia’s Indonesian sister – in full here as we detail the differences. Also see the Toyota Agya, priced from RM48,980 to RM69,279. We’ve covered the new Perodua Axia extensively since launch, so you can also check out our full review, launch report, spec-by-spec comparison, downpayment/instalment schedule, maintenance schedule and cost, and size comparison posts.

GALLERY: 2023 Daihatsu Ayla