In BMW, Cars / By Paul Tan / 15 March 2023 3:31 pm / 1 comment





The BMW i5 – full electric version of the next generation BMW 5 Series

BMW has revealed in a business update that it will be launching two new fully electric BMW-badged BEV models in the next two years, ahead of the Neue Klasse which will come after that.

Coming first will be the BMW i5, which will be a fully electric version of the next generation 5 Series, mirroring what BMW did with the i7 and 7 Series models. Both the i5 and the new 5 Series will be unveiled this year.

Other than the fully electric i5, petrol and diesel versions of the new 5 Series will come with 48V mild hybrid technology, and there will also be a 5 Series plug-in hybrid.

Next will be the BMW iX2, which will be unveiled in 2024. BMW doesn’t really say what the iX2 will be, but we’re guessing it will be a fully electric version of the next generation X2, which will be a sportier coupe bodied version of the X1, which also has an iX1 counterpart.

The year 2024 will also see the introduction of a wagon version of the i5, which to some might be a third new model, or just a different body variation of the i5, it’s really up to you.

As for the other brands under the BMW group, we will also see an electric MINI hatch, an electric MINI Countryman. Production deliveries of the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre will also begin this year.

Fully electric cars are expected to make up 15% of BMW sales volume this year. This is expected to be up to 25% by 2025, 33% in 2026 and over 50% before 2030.

When the Neue Klasse line-up is launched in two years, there will be at least six model launches within the first 24 months of the first product being introduced. The Neue Klasse products will use sixth generation BMW eDrive and will feature an 800V architecture and a 46xx battery format.

In Malaysia, the next electric BMWs to be launched are the BMW i7 and the BMW iX1, which will join the iX, the iX3 and the i4 already on sale.