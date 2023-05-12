In BMW, International News / By Mick Chan / 12 May 2023 12:19 pm / 0 comments

BMW has laid out its EV growth forecast until 2030, which was revealed at the BMW AG annual general meeting where chairman and CEO Oliver Zipse delivered his statement.

Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) are expected to account for 15% of the BMW Group’s global vehicle deliveries, and with over 600,000 BEVs already on the roads worldwide, the total is expected to grow to over one in five of all vehicles, or more than 20% by 2024.

The proportion of EVs will increase to one in four (25%) by 2025, and then to one in three (over 33%) in 2026. By 2030, BMW expects more than half of all vehicles it sells worldwide to be fully electric vehicles.

Specifically for Europe, the BMW group will be at “well over 50%” in terms of BEVs in the region, adding that if individual markets or regions demand 100% electric mobility at a certain point in time, the group “will be ready and able to deliver”, Zipse said in his address. By the end of this year, the group will have at least one BEV on sale in all its main model ranges, Zipse added.

In terms of the United States, the group’s largest plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina is scheduled for the roll-out of six BEV models by 2030 from an investment of more than US1.7 billion (RM7.6 billion). High-voltage batteries for these upcoming battery-electric vehicles will be manufactured at a new plant in Woodruff, South Carolina.

These plans, says Zipse, show that the BMW Group are strategically securing its ramp-up of BEV products in main regions worldwide, while significantly increasing its resilience to unforeseen events, the CEO said in his statement.

On the other hand, Zipse asserts that politics is increasingly impacting business for the BMW group, citing the Inflation Reduction Act in the US and the planned Euro 7 emissions standard by the European Commission. Referring to the latter, Zipse calls this “even more regulation, but without any improvement in air quality,” adding that “how it is planned right now is simply not going to work.”

Zipse calls the planned date of July 2025 for the Euro 7 standard to take effect is “entirely unfeasible, with totally unrealistic situations becoming the rule,” as the testing conditions call for carmakers to deal with any and all exceptional sitautions encountered, the CEO continued.

“We are fighting for a sensible Euro 7 solution, which also effectively increases air quality in cities. The Works Council and IG Metall trade union are firmly on our side,” said Zipse in his statement. What matters most to the BMW group is a realistic start date for revised regulations in mid-2027 instead of the proposed start in mid-2025; effective limits for testing environmental conditions; and no focus on special and extreme cases, Zipse added.