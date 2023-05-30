Toyota GR Prius concept teased before Le Mans debut

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 30 May 2023 4:52 pm / 1 comment

Toyota looks set to introduce its next GR-tuned model at the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is set to take place in France on June 10-11. In a new release from the Japanese carmaker’s motorsport division – Toyota Gazoo Racing – we are told “a concept car equipped with vehicle technologies that have been developed through numerous challenges in motorsports participation will be exhibited.”

There’s also a teaser image to go along with the announcement, which shows a car’s front apron that features four fog lamps on each side of a prominent central intake, evocative of the headlamps on its GR010 Hybrid endurance racer. Other visible cues include a ‘GR’ badge on said intake, a licence plate holder (not needed on a race car), a prominent front lip as well as canards.

Toyota isn’t telling us the identity of the pictured car, but the design of the front bumper looks nearly identical to what you’ll find on the fifth-generation Prius – note the towing point covers and slit that forms part of the upper intake.

A Prius with the GR badge has been made before when Toyota launched its GR Sport line-up in 2017, which included the plug-in hybrid Prius PHV GR Sport that gained some aesthetic enhancements as well as minor suspension and chassis upgrades.

2017 Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport

The new concept car being teased by Toyota appears to be something more substantial than a GR Sport model, and we could very well be given a preview of a future GR Prius. The most powerful version of the latest Prius is with a 2.0 litre plug-in hybrid powertrain that serves up a total system output of 223 PS (220 hp or 164 kW).

With the full GR treatment, we could see a significant power bump to go along with the sportier styling teased here. Currently, the GR line-up (not including GR Sport models) consists of the GR Supra, GR Yaris, GR Corolla and GR86. We’ll only know if the Prius will be a new addition during the 24 Hours of Le Mans weekend next month.

