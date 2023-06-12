UMW Toyota Motor delivered 8,004 cars in May 2023 – 18.3% up from April; YTD up 8%, now at 39,990 units

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 12 June 2023 3:20 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) delivered a total of 8,004 cars in the month of May 2023, with Toyota models accounting for 7,875 units, while the remaining 129 units were Lexus models. Last month’s tally represents an increase of around 18.3% when compared to the month of April 2023 that saw 6,767 deliveries.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) sales, UMWT said it delivered 39,990 units in the first five months of 2023, which is 8% more compared to the same period last year.

It was a busy time for UMWT last month, as the company kicked things off by presenting its multi-pathway strategy to achieve carbon neutrality that also saw the bZ4X electric vehicle being previewed.

“Toyota has a multi-pathway strategy towards carbon neutrality and this is evident through these green powertrains, each developed to best meet the unique needs of customers in different parts of the world,” said Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy, president of UMWT.

“For Malaysia, we believe HEVs are the most suitable for Malaysians, considering the fuel source of our electricity generation and availability of charging infrastructure outside city centres in the West coast of Peninsular Malaysia. We will add more HEV models in 2023,” he added.

The Lexus brand also saw the launch of the fifth-generation RX, which is offered in a sole RX 350 Luxury variant priced at RM468,888 on-the-road without insurance. Towards the end of May, a new Lexus showroom in Klang operated by PCM Klang Motor was launched.