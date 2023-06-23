Chery Malaysia inks spare parts warehousing and transportation agreement with Tiong Nam Logistics

In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 June 2023 12:06 pm / 6 comments

Chery Malaysia has announced that it has signed a logistic services agreement with transportation logistics services provider Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings for the latter to handle Chery’s spare parts warehousing in Malaysia.

Tiong Nam, a leading logistics and warehousing provider with over 90 spare parts warehouses across the country, will also handle transportation aspects involving Chery’s upcoming Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs, which are set to be officially introduced on July 6. Chery Malaysia added that a strong partnership team, working in accordance with Chery’s 4P+2P working mechanism, will be established.

With the agreement reached for spare parts warehousing and logistics arrangements, the Chinese automaker expressed that it is looking forward to its reintroduction here. The company’s country director, Leo Chen, said that Malaysia is viewed as a highly promising market in the Southeast Asian region, and important to its global expansion plans.

The company added that Malaysia would be a strategic market for Chery’s right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles, and said it would seek to establish connections with neighbouring countries following its entry into Malaysia to strengthen its market influence in the region.

The automaker has already announced that it has made Malaysia its right-hand drive R&D and production hub, and both the B-segment Omoda 5 – which will go up against the likes of the Honda HR-V, Toyota Corolla Cross and Proton X50 – and Tiggo 8 Pro will go the CKD route right from the start, being locally assembled at Inokom’s facility in Kulim.