smart #1 EV set to make its first official appearance in Malaysia at EVx 2023 this coming July 22-23, SCCC

13 July 2023

During the signing of the distributorship agreement between Proton and electric carmaker smart Automobile Company in August last year, it was announced that the smart #1 would be the first model from the brand to be sold here, with the EV set to make its debut sometime in Q4 this year.

Earlier this year, it was suggested that the car’s introduction could be brought ahead to Q3, and now that we’re into that quarter, it looks like the wraps are set to come off the #1, with the car set to make its public debut later this month.

In a post on its Facebook page earlier today, smart Malaysia revealed that the car would be making its first official appearance at the upcoming Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, which will be held at the Setia City Convention Centre on July 22-23.

Prospective buyers keen on the #1, which is built on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) and styled by Mercedes-Benz, will be able to not only register their interest in the car, but check it out at the Hap Seng smart booth at the event.

The #1 boasts a 66 kWh battery, 440 km of range (WLTP cycle) and a rear-mounted electric motor with 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque. As standard, the #1 comes with a 7.4 kW onboard AC charger, but in a social media post earlier this month, smart Malaysia ventured that the #1 could come with an onboard AC charger capable of up to 22 kW when it is launched here.

The #1 will also be sold in its Brabus guise here. The #1 Brabus adds a second electric motor at the front for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm. Will it also be at EVx? Only one way to find out, really.

