It seems like BMW isn’t able to put a foot wrong, despite churning out a slew of controversial designs and ever more complicated iDrive systems. Munich ended the year at the top of the premium car sales pile for the third time running, delivering a record 2,253,835 vehicles in 2023.
As Automotive News Europe reports, this figure represents a 7.3% increase over 2022, enabling BMW to once again trump arch rival Mercedes-Benz. In particular, the brand’s electric vehicles continue to see strong year-on-year growth, with sales skyrocketing by 92% to 330,956 units.
The company says it expects demand for EVs to continue rising and plans to sell half a million fully electric vehicles this year. In all, the BMW Group sold 2,555,341 cars last year (up 6.5%), including those from its MINI and Rolls-Royce subsidiaries.
Meanwhile, Mercedes reported virtually flat sales of 2,043,800 units, due to a shortage of components for its 48-volt mild hybrid systems, other supplier bottlenecks and the changeover to the new W214 E-Class. Sales of its EVs failed to match the heights of BMW’s despite rising 73% to 222,600, but those of high-end Maybach, G-Class and AMG models were strong enough to offset the challenges.
Overall group sales, which include vans (up eight per cent to a record 447,800 vehicles) and smart vehicles (the older fortwo and forfour, not the Geely-developed #1 and #3), rose 1.5% to 2,491,600 units.
Taking up the final podium spot is Audi, which sold 1,895,240 vehicles – 17% more than in 2022 – thanks to easing supply shortages. This includes just over 178,000 EVs that found homes, representing a 51% jump. Ingolstadt’s positive year helped it hold off a serious challenge from the world’s preeminent maker of EVs.
That company is, of course, Tesla, which saw a staggering 38% increase in sales to 1,808,581 units – 96% of which came from the cheaper Model 3 and Model Y. A distant Lexus rounded off the top five; its sales of 824,258 units (up 32%) as of November were enough to see off Volvo’s 708,116 units (up 15%).
Of course, BMW has been doing well in Malaysia as well – the company was the top-selling premium brand for four years on the trot with 11,699 units sold in 2023. These include over 3,600 EVs, including 1,100 units of the ever-popular iX.
Comments
Hey Jonathan. You are back with PT?
Mercedes oh Mercedes. Where have you gone wrong?
Mercedes have gone wrong
– reliability issues
– design issues
– comfort issues
– Renault engine
– performance also not good
Company with literally zero modern day motorsport pedigree but claims to be “the ultimate driving machine”.
Did you watch other Motorsport where bmw also involved in DTM, WEC and others?
Recently bought a Merc after considering between it and BMW. Not even a debate, Merc is miles ahead. Months of research and consideration of multiple factors esp ttech, maintenance and durability. Shows how uninformed car buyers are.
But why reliability ranking already shown out that Mercedes is not reliable than used to be. Even many merc owners have faced many issues on new merc models
merc reliable? yes during 2007-2017 model. not for latest model. full of crab
Damn. Mercedes fans always tryna justify whatever crap Mercedes pulls. You all need to touch some grass lame ass fools
Tesla is not a premium car. It is innovative, modern and fast but premium it is not. So kosong inside . It should be gauged vs Toyota , VW, Honda not BMW Merc Audi Lexus