Mercedes-Benz Luxury Like No Other at NZ Wheels Bangsar, April 3-7 – test drives, new models shown

Posted in Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / April 3 2024 12:33 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has rolled out a line-up of luxury and high-performance models today for the local market, which leads in to its Luxury Like No Other event that is being hosted at Mercedes-Benz dealer NZ Wheels in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur from today until Sunday, April 7, which is open to walk-ins.

Featuring in the line-up are the just-launched W223 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, GLS 450 4Matic and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic and the Mercedes-AMG GT63S E Performance F1 Edition, along with previews of models such as the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan facelift, CLE 300 4Matic Coupé and the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic.

Test drives of selected models will be available throughout the five-day event at NZ Wheels Bangsar, with the range of vehicles available to try out consisting of the AMG SL 43, AMG EQE 53, AMG EQS 53, AMG A 45, AMG CLA 45, EQS 580 SUV, GLS 450 and the AMG GLE 53 Coupé.

Whether you’re thinking about a purchase from this selection of new arrivals, or if you just want to check out the latest that’s on offer from the German marque, the event is open to walk-ins. Once again, the Mercedes-Benz Luxury Like No Other event is held at NZ Wheels Bangsar from today until April 7.

