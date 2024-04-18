Chery Omoda 7 teased – C-segment SUV teased ahead of Beijing Motor Show debut on April 28

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Jonathan Lee / April 18 2024 3:58 pm

When Chery introduced the Omoda sub-brand, it confirmed the presence of not just the Omoda 5 but also the upcoming Omoda 7 and Omoda 9. Now, the company has released a teaser of the first of those derivatives, the Omoda 7, which will be revealed in full at Auto China in Beijing next week, April 28.

Given its name, the car is obviously one size larger than the Omoda 5, and while the latter’s design is a vague approximation of the Nissan Ariya, the Omoda 7 has an altogether more mature look. The familial traits are of course still visible, these being the clamshell bonnet, upswept window line, glazed D-pillars and contrasting black roof.

Elsewhere, you’ll find sharp headlights, wraparound taillights and flush pull-up door handles that are similar to the BMW iX1’s. You also get a hexagonal pattern grille as well as an interesting graphic in the bumper corners, which light up at the edges.

Expect the Omoda 7 to arrive in global markets as a more stylish alternative to the Tiggo 7 Pro, likely featuring the same multilink rear suspension (the Omoda 5 uses a torsion beam), 197 PS/290 Nm 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

