Chery Tiggo 6 – RWD EV to slot in above Omoda E5?

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Hafriz Shah / April 27 2024 7:28 pm

With Malaysia having the Chery Omoda 5, Omoda E5, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro models, how about a stylish new entry to slot in right in the middle of the range? Meet the Tiggo 6, a C-segment electric SUV with unique and sporty looks.

The Tiggo 6 nameplate is new, to be used in the Russian market and a few neighbouring countries. In China, the car actually wears the eQ7 badge, as part of the Ant family – you may remember the cute eQ1 EV, fondly called the Little Ant.

Now, while the car you see here may look new and fresh, it actually isn’t, being a heavy facelift of the Chery eQ5 that has been around since 2020. By China’s freakily fast standards, the base car is practically ancient.

Not that you can tell, of course. To these eyes, the Chery Tiggo 6 looks brand new, futuristic even. It helps that the front resembles the Lotus Eletre, while the two-tone floating roof design looks bang up to date. The interior looks pretty damn stylish too, especially with the interesting colour choice.

Click to enlarge

Size wise it is 4,675 mm long, 1,910 mm wide and 1,660 mm tall, with a long 2,830 mm wheelbase. That is considerably larger than the Omoda E5 (4,420 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,600 mm tall, with wheelbase of 2,630 mm) in every single way. It also rides on a more advanced rear-wheel drive skateboard EV platform.

In China, it’s claimed to have a range of up to 512 km on the ultra-lenient CLTC test cycle from its 67.1 kWh battery pack. Power is as much as 306 PS and 285 Nm, with a 0-100 km/h time of around eight seconds.

So it may not quite be as sporty as it looks, but does that really matter to you? Most car buyers make their purchasing decision based on looks alone, and this one certainly stands out. They will have to make a right-hand-drive version first, but would you want Chery Malaysia to bring the Tiggo 6 in to sit above the Omoda E5? Comment below!

GALLERY: 2024 Chery Tiggo 6

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.