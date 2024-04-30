Schneider Electric Malaysia launches public EV chargers in PJ – 22 kW AC, 180 kW DC, RM1-1.60/kWh

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / April 30 2024 4:37 pm

Schneider Electric Malaysia has launched its DC fast charger for electric vehicles in Petaling Jaya on the premises of its headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor today, at Plaza 33 located at the corner of Jalan Kemajuan and Jalan Semangat.

The DC fast charging at this location is comprised of a Schneider Electric EVLink Pro DC 180 kW charger with two CCS2 combo charger guns, with dynamic load capability for charge load sharing when both charger guns are in use at the same time.

This is joined by two 22 kW AC chargers, each with a Type 2 connector, for a total of four bays for vehicle charging at the premises. Pricing is RM1.60 per kWh for DC charging, and RM1.00 per kWh for AC charging. The idle fee for these charging bays is RM10 for every 30 minutes.

Launched in conjunction with local EV charging point operator JusEV, Schneider Electric Malaysia has entered into an agreement with JusEV to install more than 100 EV chargers this year, of which 10% will be DC fast chargers, and these will be located in both private and commercial buildings, according to the company.

Access to the public charging points will be via the JusEV mobile application, which is available from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Each charging point has its QR code which is to be scanned via the app, before charging commences.

Alternatively, payment for charging at this location can also be made at a payment terminal located alongside the DC fast charger, which can take payment by Visa and MasterCard credit cards, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, GrabPay, and ShopeePay.

These 100 EV chargers will be deployed across 30 EV charging hubs that will be opened this year, and these will be mainly concentrated in the states of Selangor and Johor, said JusEV managing director Jason Wong.

“With almost 90% of EV charging anticipated in buildings, the launch of our first public EV charging hub, together with our partner JusEV represents a step towards the development of sustainable transportation infrastructure within Petaling Jaya. At Schneider Electric, we are committed to contributing to the decarbonisation efforts of Malaysia’s mobility sector,” said Schneider Electric Malaysia president Eugene Quah.

“The collaboration between Schneider Electric and JusEV aligns with our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in meeting the evolving needs of our tenants and customers,” said Plaza 33 general manager Tan Kok Leong.

