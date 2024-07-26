Neta GT previewed in Malaysia – sporty electric two-door coupe with up to 462 PS, 580 km CLTC EV range

Posted in Cars, Local News, Neta / By Gerard Lye / July 26 2024 5:19 pm

At yesterday’s launch of the Neta X, the brand also showed off the GT, which is a two-door sports coupe with as much as 462 PS (456 hp or 340 kW) and 620 Nm of torque. Sharing the Shenhai platform with the S, the GT made its debut in China last May and is offered in two variants.

The first is the GT 560 that retails for 188,800 yuan (about RM121k) and offers up to 560 km of range following the generous CLTC standard. This variant is equipped with a 64.27-kWh battery that powers a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 310 Nm. As such, the GT 560 will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds on its way to a not-very-specific top speed of over 190 km/h.

At 226,800 yuan (RM146k), range-topping GT 580 AWD adds a second electric motor at the front axle for figures stated at the start and a faster century sprint time of 3.7 seconds. The battery has a higher capacity of 78 kWh, which sees the range go up to 580 km.

Charging via an AC input takes around 11 hours for the GT 560 and 14 hours for the GT 580 AWD, with both capable of handling a maximum AC input of 6.6 kW. There’s also DC fast charging (the capacity isn’t listed on the carmaker’s website) that gets the battery from a 30-80% state of charge in about 30 minutes for both variants.

The added grunt of the range-topper is accompanied by other performance improvements, including Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres as standard, along with four-piston fixed brake calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear.

Available equipment for the GT includes 19-inch aluminium wheels, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 50W wireless charging pad, integrated sports seats, dual-zone climate control, Neta Pilot 2.5 advanced driver assistance systems (including AEB and adaptive cruise control), a 17.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12-speaker sound system. As an option, customers can add on a more comprehensive sensor suite for heightened ADAS functions and a sports kit, the latter seen on this left-hand drive example.

The GT measures 4,715 mm long, 1,979 mm wide, 1,415 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,770 mm. That gives it a footprint roughly similar to the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT. The Neta GT previously made an appearance at this year’s Malaysia Autoshow, but it’s not known when (or if) the sporty EV will be launched here. Interested?

