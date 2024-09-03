BYD Xia MPV debuts – 1.5L turbo plug-in hybrid with 260 PS e-motor, 200 km EV range; fr RM184k in China

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / September 3 2024 7:07 pm

The BYD Xia has been launched at the ongoing 2024 Chengdu Motor Show in China, and the Chinese manufacturer’s latest MPV is a sizeable entry, measuring 5.145 mm long, 1,970 mm wide and 1,805 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,045 mm.

For comparison to another MPV within the BYD portfolio, or more specifically a BYD-Mercedes-Benz joint venture, the Denza D9 measures 5,250 mm long, 1,950 mm wide and 1,920 mm tall with a 3,110 mm wheelbase. While the interior of the BYD Xia was not accessible on the day, Car News China reports that the MPV adopts a seven-seater layout in a 2-2-3 configuration.

Powertrain for the BYD Xia is the manufacturer’s fifth-generation DM-i plug-in hybrid setup that is said to consist of a 260 PS electric drive motor and a Blade battery, augmented by a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine to serve as a range extender in the PHEV setup.

These figures improve upon those of the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, which gets a 197 PS/300 Nm front-mounted e-motor and a 1.5 litre, 98 PS/122 Nm Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine for a combined output of 218 PS and 300 Nm.

The manufacturer has previously disclosed that the Xia MPV will have an all-electric range of 200 km, according to Car News China, adding that the MPV will bring features including the DiPilot ADAS suite and DiLink connected services, among others.

Underneath, the BYD Xia gets adaptive suspension, though without air springs as specified on the Denza N7. Rolling stock for the BYD Xia is a set of 18-inch two-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels, with this display unit shod in Michelin e-Primacy tyres measuring 235/60R18.

In China, the BYD Xia will go on sale this year, with prices starting from 300,000 yuan (RM184,012).

