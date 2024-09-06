2024 Volvo C40 Recharge in Malaysia with RM43k in options; larger wheels, side steps, digital mirror

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / September 6 2024 3:15 pm

Accessories are a popular way of personalising a vehicle to suit individual preferences, and this applies to EVs such as the 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge that is on display at the Sime Darby Motors AutoMania event that is currently taking place in Bukit Jalil.

This example of the C40 Recharge has been given the full-black treatment, starting with the Onyx Black exterior paint finish. Wheels are 20-inch diameter items that are finished in black, shod in Pirelli P Zero Elect tyres measuring 235/45R20 in front and 255/40R20 at the rear (upsized from the 19-inch diameter wheels and tyres as standard).

Also added to this unit are a set of side steps with rubberised inserts, while inside, the cabin of this example also gains a digital mirror. The optional equipment as shown on this vehicle adds RM43k to the starting price of the C40 Recharge.

The 2024 update for the C40 Recharge brought a larger battery that now has 82 kWh of energy capacity (79 kWh usable), up from the previous battery’s 78 kWh (75 kWh usable), yielding an additional 100 km of range for a maximum of 550 km on a full charge.

Maximum charging rate is 200 kW DC, enabling a 10-80% recharge in just 27 minutes. The current dual-motor powertrain is comprised of a 159 PS front motor and a 249 PS rear motor for a rear-biased handling balance, yielding a combined output of 408 PS and 670 Nm of torque, propelling the C40 Recharge from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Standard equipment on the C40 Recharge also includes Pixel LED headlamps with matrix technology, each cluster incorporating 84 individual LEDs, while including an adaptive high beam function, replacing the reflector LED setup of the previous specification.

In Malaysia, the Volvo C40 Recharge is priced from RM288,888 on-the-road without insurance. Each purchase of the C40 Recharge brings a complimentary five-year Digital Services subscription for access to Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play Store and Volvo Cars app remote functions.

Also included are a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty; a five-year/100,000 km free service package and five years of roadside assistance.

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge in Malaysia

