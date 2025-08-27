Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and P.UP introduce on-demand mobile EV charging service for EQ owners

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Anthony Lim / August 27 2025 10:39 am

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, together with Power-Up (P.UP) by Nazamax Malaysia, have introduced the MB Platinum 5 plan, an exclusive mobile charging subscription for Mercedes-Benz EQ owners.

The service delivers on-demand mobile charging for EQ owners, delivered directly to the customer’s location via mobile charging vans. P.UP’s service delivers fast charging of up to 120 kW directly to customers’ locations, enabling quick top-ups conveniently.

The MB Platinum 5 plan offers five mobile charging sessions per month (up to 80% state-of-charge), each bundled with car hand wash, vacuuming, and tyre shine, within a chosen subscription period of one, six, or 12 months. The plan also includes free service fees and parking up to RM5 per session.

Customers can book via the P.UP mobile app, with the service deployed directly to their vehicle’s location – whether at home, work, or other destinations – for greater convenience and reduced downtime.

“As we progress towards advancing electric mobility in Malaysia, we are committed to enhancing the overall ownership experience for our EV customers. The collaboration with P.UP exemplifies our vision to provide not just cutting-edge vehicles, but also comprehensive service solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Edmin Naidoo, VP of customer services, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia & SEA II.

The pilot service began in Penang in September 2024, and is now available in the Klang Valley with three mobile charging vans. It will be launched in Johor Bahru by Q1 2026, and is then set to expand its reach across the peninsular by the second half of next year.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.