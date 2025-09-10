Toyota says it will reproduce and sell 4A-GE engine parts for the AE86 Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno

In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / September 10 2025 4:51 pm

Toyota has announced it intends to reproduce and reissue parts for the 4A-GE engine used in the AE86 Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno. This will be done through the company’s GR Heritage Parts programme which currently offers more than 200 parts for eight historic models, including the 2000GT, A70 Supra, A80 Supra, AE86, Land Cruiser 40, Land Cruiser 60, Land Cruiser 70 and Land Cruiser 80.

The AE86 has been part of the GR Heritage Parts programme since November 2021, with available parts being rear brake callipers, steering knuckle arms and rear driveshafts. From May next year, the list of parts will be expanded to include the 4A-GE’s cylinder head and block sub-assemblies.

According to Toyota, the reproduced cylinder head sub-assembly differs from past iterations as it gets additional machining that lessens the untouched cast surface area. This is said to reduce differences among individual engines that arise from slight variances in compression ratios.

Additionally, the intake ports undergo a coating process to reduce pre-polishing surface irregularities, while cam cap knock pins that were previously partially used, have been added throughout for improved assembly workability. Customer feedback also prompted the company to thicken the walls of certain intake and exhaust ports.

As for the cylinder block sub-assembly, a modern honing process is used to improve the machining precision of the cylinder bores. Durability also gets improved through the use of higher-rigidity cast iron and simulation-based modification of the crank-cap structure. The block also gets bosses and ribs for transverse mounting, enabling its installation not only in the AE86 but also in front-wheel-drive vehicles.

These parts, along with an AE86 equipped with an engine assembled using them as well as parts currently sold through the programme, will be exhibited at the ‘Initial D 30th Anniversary 2days’ that take place at Fuji Speedway this weekend from September 13 to 14. Interested customers can pre-order the two new parts for the first time at the event.

