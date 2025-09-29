JPJ records 53% increase in driving licence renewals after Budi95 RON95 subsidy programme announced

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 29 2025 10:55 am

The road transport department (JPJ) says that there has been a 53% rise in competent driving licence (CDL) renewals across the country as of September 27, five days after the announcement of the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) targeted subsidy programme was made on September 22. A valid driving licence is a part of the eligibility requirement.

According to JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, the average daily CDL renewals before the announcement was about 17,000 transactions, but jumped to 26,000 per day after the announcement was made, as Bernama reports.

He said that data showed that 23,125 transactions were recorded on September 23, rising slightly by 0.15% to 23,160 on September 24. “The number then jumped sharply by 45.6% to 33,714 transactions on September 25, through JPJ’s existing channels and strategic partners such as Pos Malaysia and MyEG,” he said.

He added that states that observe weekends on Fridays, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, also recorded higher numbers of licence renewal transactions on September 26 compared to other states, following the department’s announcement that counters would be open on weekends to cope with the expected increase.

“From this weekend until October 26, all JPJ counters handling driving licence matters and traffic summons blacklist checks, including enforcement counters, will be open on Saturdays and Sundays in every state. This initiative aims to provide access for members of the public who may not have the MyJPJ application or a smartphone, as well as those living in areas with poor internet connectivity,” he explained.

All Malaysian citizens with valid driving licences are eligible for subsidised RON 95 petrol – priced at RM1.99 per litre – under the Budi95 programme, which starts for the public from tomorrow. Besides CDL holders, those with a provisional (P) or learner’s driving licence (L) also qualify for the subsidy.

