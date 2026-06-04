Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7

In Cars, International News, Nissan / by /

Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7

Nissan has announced it will launch the new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV in the Philippines, with both models currently being showcased at this year’s Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) that runs from June 4-7.

According to the Japanese automaker, the move is part of its ‘From China’ export strategy where China will play a pivotal role as a global hub for innovation and exports. It adds that the introduction of these models in the Philippines “signals start of a broader rollout of models designed and developed in China for select global markets.”

Being a left-hand drive market like China, it’s not surprising that the Philippines gets these new China-developed cars first. As the images clearly show, the Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV are indeed products from Nissan’s joint venture with Dongfeng,.

The former is a pick-up truck that is known as the Frontier Pro in China, which itself shares a lot in common with Dongfeng’s Z9. Dimensionally larger than the Navara we have in Malaysia, the Navara Pro PHEV is differentiated from the Z9 by its three-slot light signature at the front, which is inspired by the bonnet openings seen on the brand’s D21 Hardbody pick-up truck.

Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7

Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Navara Pro PHEV features a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine as well as an electric motor integrated into its four-speed DHT transmission. Total system output is 408 PS and 800 Nm of torque, and the electric-only range is as much as 135 km on the NEDC cycle. The pick-up truck also comes with all-wheel drive and an electromechanical rear differential lock.

As for the Primera EV, it is essentially the N7 sold in China but with a name brought back after nearly two decades of dormancy. Sized similar to a Toyota Camry, the Primera EV/N7 is based on Dongfeng’s 007 and features a front electric motor rated at 218 PS (160 kW) and 305 Nm of torque.

In China, the N7 is offered with two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, including a 58-kWh unit good for up to 510 km of range following the CLTC standard. There’s also a 73-kWh battery for up to 635 km, which also sees peak output get bumped up to 272 PS (200 kW).

Exact specifications of both models for the Philippines market will be revealed later on, with a market launch expected to take place around the fourth quarter of 2026, reports Autoindustriya. It remains to be seen if other ASEAN markets will be part of Nissan’s ‘From China’ export strategy, particular those that are right-hand drive. The N7 has already been earmarked for Japan, so the possibility is there.

GALLERY: Nissan Frontier Pro at Auto Shanghai 2025

Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7

Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7

Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7

Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7

GALLERY: Nissan N7 Pro at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7

Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7
Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7

Nissan Navara Pro PHEV and Primera EV confirmed for the Philippines – based on China’s Frontier Pro and N7

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Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard's strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Sabri on Jun 04, 2026 at 5:23 pm

    Good on nissan. But stupid tan ah chong will never bring here

    Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • brisab on Jun 05, 2026 at 9:00 am

      why would tan chong want to bring in lousy car? better bring in superior car from GAC china

      Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
      Reply
  • Rolls on Jun 04, 2026 at 6:50 pm

    This DF. Nissan can come,
    Frontier replacement.

    Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • 1 44syrup BANDunkieeee on Jun 04, 2026 at 9:36 pm

    Malaysia more advance and rich than Pillipines right?? Why slower than the poverty theird world country??

    Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • 44syrup BANDunkieeee on Jun 05, 2026 at 9:02 am

      you said it yourself. nissan cars are lousy junks only suited for backward countries.
      smart and wealthy malaysian consumers are discerning enough we do not welcome these junks .

      Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
      Reply
  • Aolls on Jun 05, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    408ps 800Nm.
    1960mm wide,
    3300mm wheelbase
    Almost a Full Size Pickup Ute but Flagship power.

    Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

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