Electric BMW M3 ZA0 previewed with BMW M Concept Neue Klasse – over 800 hp, 800V 100 kWh+ battery?

In BMW, Cars, Concept Cars / by Paul Tan / June 13 2026 10:10 pm

There is a long and slightly tedious tradition of carmakers rolling out a “concept” that everyone already knows is a production car wearing a party dress.

BMW has just done exactly that at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the M Concept Neue Klasse, and rather than pretend otherwise, let’s call it what it is: this is our clearest look yet at the first all-electric BMW M3, the car internally coded ZA0, due in 2027.

BMW won’t say “M3” in the press material – officially this is a design and technology preview, “not currently intended for sale,” with elements that will “be incorporated into future BMW M vehicles.”

But strip away the Monza Red paint and the centre-lock wheels and what you’re looking at is the i3 sedan (NA0) sent to the gym, given an M badge, and pointed at a racetrack. The 2027 electric M3 is the car this concept exists to soften you up for.

The headline is the drivetrain. The BMW M3 has gone from inline-four to inline-six then V8, and back to an inline-six again with turbos. And now finally it is electric. BMW calls it M eDrive, and it is built on the Neue Klasse’s Gen6 electric architecture but reworked specifically for high-performance M applications.

The setup is four electric motors – one per wheel – with two drive units, front and rear. There are no mechanical differentials anywhere in the car. Torque is metered out to each individual wheel electronically, which means BMW M can do genuine corner-by-corner, wheel-by-wheel torque vectoring that a mechanical diff could only ever crudely approximate.

The brain coordinating all of this is the Heart of Joy, BMW’s centralised high-performance control unit – one of the four “superbrains” running the Neue Klasse platform.

In M form it runs software called BMW M Dynamic Performance Control, and the key claim is speed: the Heart of Joy processes drive, brake, steering and recuperation inputs roughly ten times faster than current BMW control systems, all in a single integrated stack rather than a handful of separate ECUs arguing with each other over a CAN bus.

This is the bit enthusiasts should pay attention to, because it’s where the “feel” of the next M3 will be won or lost. Integrated wheel-specific control of both the drivetrain and the brakes is what lets BMW promise high recuperation without unsettling the car mid-corner, optimal traction right up to the limit, and the “particularly direct response” the company keeps repeating.

The decades-old M tuning philosophy – the throttle response, the way the chassis loads up – is now largely a software problem, attempted to be solved in milliseconds by a computer. For a brand whose whole identity is built on how its cars communicate with the driver, that is a genuinely radical reinvention. Drift enthusiasts will be happy to hear that the quad-motor layout reportedly allows the front motors to decouple entirely, dropping the car into a rear-wheel-drive mode.

The M3 will run a 800-volt architecture and a high-voltage battery with more than 100 kWh of energy content. Crucially, this isn’t the off-the-shelf Neue Klasse pack – reports point to a dedicated M battery exceeding 100 kWh net, with the headroom for 400 kW-plus DC charging. BMW uses an M-specific optimised version of the sixth-generation cylindrical cells that debuted on the iX3, tuned for high output both when feeding the motors and when taking charge back in.

The battery housing is integrated into both the front and rear axle structures, so the pack is a stressed member contributing to the car’s rigidity and, by extension, its handling. It’s not in the official press details but rumours are that power output sits in the 800–900 hp range. That would make he electric M3 the most powerful series-production M car BMW has ever built, comfortably clearing the 738 hp XM Label Red.

Other details include a V-shaped front bonnet with an air outlet to vent heat from the electric drivetrain, a trimaran-style front apron that doubles as the mounting support for the front splitter, M Yellow Lights which are to be a new M signature referencing GT racing and the M Hybrid V8 Le Mans car. The headlights and kidney grille are fused into a single unit, with the closed grille reflecting the fact that an EV doesn’t need to breathe through its nose. A ducktail spoiler and floating rear diffuser do the aero work at the back, adding downforce over the rear axle.

The cabin of the concept features four bucket seats with natural-fibre structural elements, two-tone Bathurst Blue and Berry Red Merino leather, red five-point harnesses, black nubuck leather on the wheel, doors and roll bar, and a floating dashboard in black knit with hexagonal M backlighting. Production won’t get all of it, obviously, especially not the four bucket seat setup, but perhaps as an option?

A non-electric M3 will still exist?

Notice that in the title I specifically said “electric BMW M3 ZA0”. That’s because there will also be another M3 with an ICE engine codenamed the G84, which pairs the S58 six-cylinder engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Typically 48V systems feature a significantly simpler system than a PHEV, so this means less weight gains by the hybridisation.

Yes, it looks like with a pure electric M3 existing, BMW won’t be needing to go full PHEV like it did with the G90 BMW M5. I think many M purists will be happy to hear that.

It will be similiar in looks to the ZA0 but with some shape differences such as a longer nose due to making use of a different platform that needs to host an ICE engine at the front, which honestly suits the classic sedan silhouette better.

What do you think – if you were in the market for a next generation BMW M3, would you go for the pure electric ZA0? Or does a car like the M3 still firmly belong in the ICE world? Share your thoughts in the comments.

VIDEO: BMW M Concept Neue Klasse

GALLERY: BMW M Concept Neue Klasse



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