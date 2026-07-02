Porsche Taycan, Macan EV in Malaysia get price hike – now up to RM410k more with CBU EV tax included

In Cars, Local News, Porsche / by Gerard Lye / July 2 2026 12:20 pm

Prices of Porsche electric vehicles (EVs) in Malaysia have increased by as much as RM410,000, with every model and variant affected.

Starting with the Taycan, the base variant that was previously priced from RM575,000 now starts from RM775,000, or RM200,000 more than before. The increases continue as we move up the range, with the 4S going for RM215,000 more at RM890,000, while the Turbo is RM315,000 more at RM1.22 million. The Turbo S sees the highest increase across the whole Porsche EV line-up at RM410,000 to arrive at RM1.47 million.

Similarly, the wagon version of the Taycan, the Taycan Cross Turismo, starts from RM845,000, which is RM220,000 more than before. The 4S variant is also RM220,000 up to reach RM920,000, while the Turbo is RM320,000 up to start from RM1.235 million.

The Macan EV is the latest fully electric Porsche to go on sale here and sees its starting price bumped up by RM145,000 to RM430,000 for the base trim. Meanwhile, the Macan 4, 4S and Turbo are up by RM150,000, RM175,000 and RM210,000 respectively. The GTS variant is new and only recently got official priced at RM775,000, placing it between the RM700,000 4S and RM845,000 Turbo.

While authorised distributor Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) did not provide a specific reason for the price hike, it is likely due to the post-tax holiday catch-up. If you recall, EVs were previously exempted from import and excise duties since 2022 but this all came to an end starting January 1 this year after the government opted against an extension.

At present, fully-imported (CBU) EVs are subject to a 30% import duty + 10% excise duty + 10% sales tax. With the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), CBU EVs from China face 5% import duty, so it’s 5%+10%+10%. Porsche EVs sold through official channels here don’t come from China, so they face 30%+10%+10%.

We don’t believe the price adjustment to be caused by the ministry of international trade and industry’s (MITI) revised policy for CBU EVs announced in May. Under the new policy that recently came into effect on July 1, 2026, all CBU EVs are subject to two main conditions: minimum declared cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of RM200,000 as well as a minimum power output of 180 kW (which is equivalent to 245 PS or 241 hp). Porsche EVs clearly surpass these requirements, even when the minimum price cap was previously set at RM100,000 during the tax holiday.

The post-tax holiday catch-up reasoning becomes more evident when we look at the Taycan, which was the first Porsche EV to go on sale here in September 2020, long before the tax holiday was implemented. At the time, the Taycan 4S was priced at RM725,000 but this was reduced to RM595,000 when the exemptions came into effect.

As such, if we add the 30% import and 10% excise duties – the 10% sales tax isn’t new – we arrive at RM833,000. On Porsche Malaysia’s website, the Taycan 4S is listed at RM890,000, which isn’t far off from the figure roughly calculated above. Keep in mind that the Taycan got facelifted here in June 2024.

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