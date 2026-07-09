Ford Ranger update in Malaysia teased – 3.0L TD V6 Platinum, plus updated mid-range and base variants?

In Cars, Ford, Local News / by Mick Chan / July 9 2026 6:20 pm

The Ford Ranger line-up in Malaysia is set to be updated, according to a teaser Facebook post by Ford Malaysia. The darkened image of three Ranger pick-up trucks suggest all three will be double-cab versions, with differing equipment levels.

Going by what’s revealed by the silhouettes of each example in the teaser image, the middle unit with the visible roof rails can be expected to be the highest-specification example of the upcoming trio.

The Ranger line-up in Malaysia was joined by the WildTrak 3.0 V6 Turbo Diesel last year. Given that the Platinum variant of the 2.0L Bi-Turbo followed around a year after the equivalent Wildtrak as part of the then all-new range, could this be a 3.0L turbodiesel V6-engined Ranger Platinum?

The identities of the other two are a bit more nebulous. In Australia, a number of variants of the 2026.5 model-year update appear to fit the shape, doing without roof rails, and of those, the XLT variant is offered with the 2.0 litre single-turbo diesel powertrain in that market.

The 3.0L turbodiesel V6 was introduced to Malaysia with the 2025 Ford Ranger Wiltrak, followed by the 2026 Ford Everest Platinum

The bi-turbo 2.0 litre turbodiesel has been discontinued globally from this year, Car Expert has reported, and that could mean the introduction of single-turbo versions for Malaysia as well. Variants in Malaysia that could get the 2.0L single-turbo update may be the XLT Plus and XLT, or something with a different aesthetic; perhaps the Ranger Black Edition, that gets the 2.0L engine in Australia?

Flagship and mid-range offerings are therefore covered in the Ranger line-up with the 3.0L V6 powertrains, including the petrol-powered Ranger Raptor, which means that the third unit in the image could be a workhorse entry at the other end of the Ranger price list that is the XL, which in Australia also gets the 2.0L single-turbo diesel unit. That said, the XL in Australia is also available with the 3.0TD V6, so the possibility remains.

All will be shown when the line-up is officially launched later this month, after which the updated product range will be shown at 1 Utama from July 23, according to Ford Malaysia.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.