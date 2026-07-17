BMW Clubhouse opens to the public today at Factory 19, PJ – new launches, deals up to RM55k off

In BMW, Cars / by Harvinder Sidhu / July 17 2026 1:52 pm

The BMW Clubhouse opens its doors to the public today, and if you’re a fan of the roundel, this is the weekend event to be at. Running from July 17 to 19, 9am to 5pm daily, at Factory 19, Petaling Jaya, the brand showcase brings together BMW’s latest metal – including three models that made their Malaysian debuts at the event yesterday – along with some serious limited-time deals.

Headlining the launches is the G87 BMW M2 CS, the most powerful M2 that BMW has ever built. Its S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo inline-six is cranked up to 530 PS and 650 Nm, driving the rear wheels for a 3.8-second 0-100 km/h time and a 302 km/h top speed – and for several months it held the Nurburgring lap record for the fastest compact car. Lighter by around 30 kg thanks to a raft of carbon-fibre parts, it’s priced at RM950,800, a RM294,000 premium over the standard M2.

Joining it is the G81 M3 Touring Competition M xDrive, the first station wagon-bodied M3 to officially go on sale in Malaysia. It packs the same 530 PS/650 Nm inline-six sent through all four wheels, does 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, and adds genuine practicality with 500 to 1,510 litres of boot space. It’s priced from RM898,800 – RM60,000 more than the equivalent M3 sedan.

Something rather more attainable also debuted yesterday – the 218 Gran Coupé M Sport, which tops the locally-assembled 2 Series Gran Coupé range at RM192,800. Over the base Sport it adds the M Sport bodykit, Adaptive M suspension, a Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display and the Driving Assistant Plus pack.

Then there are the deals. In conjunction with the Clubhouse, BMW Malaysia has announced limited-time campaigns for the 218 Gran Coupé and the entire 3 Series range:

218 Gran Coupé Sport – RM173,800 without BSRI (RM46,000 below retail), or RM185,800 with a four-year BSRI warranty and service package (RM55,700 lower, though note it’s four years instead of the usual five).

– RM173,800 without BSRI (RM46,000 below retail), or RM185,800 with a four-year BSRI warranty and service package (RM55,700 lower, though note it’s four years instead of the usual five). 3 Series – RM38,000 off across the range: the 320i Sport is now RM229,800, the 330i M Sport RM278,800, the 330Li M Sport RM285,800 and the M340i xDrive M Sport Pro RM354,800. Add RM26,400 to any of these for the five-year BSRI package.

So that’s the pitch: the wildest M cars to ever officially land here, a cheaper way into the 2 Series Gran Coupé, and up to RM55k of savings – all under one roof at Factory 19, PJ, from today through Sunday. Worth a look if you’re anywhere near Petaling Jaya this weekend.

GALLERY: 2026 BMW M2 CS launch photos

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GALLERY: 2026 BMW M2 CS official photos

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GALLERY: 2026 BMW M3 Touring Competition M xDrive launch photos

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BMW G81 M3 Touring in Malaysia, official images

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GALLERY: BMW 218 Gran Coupe M Sport launch photos

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BMW 218 Gran Coupé M Sport, official images

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