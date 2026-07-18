Hot Wheels and 7-Eleven partner up for special-edition Nissan GT-R diecast – on sale at 7E outlets in Malaysia

In Lifestyle, Local News, Nissan / by Gerard Lye / July 18 2026 11:49 am

Mattel has once again collaborated with 7-Eleven on a new Hot Wheels diecast car, this time with the Nissan GT-R (R35) in the spotlight – production of the modern ‘Godzilla’ ended last year.

This follows last year’s (A80) Toyota Supra, which was the first-ever diecast car to be part of the 7-Eleven x Hot Wheels collection. However, the Supra from that collection was not officially sold in Malaysia, so the GT-R is the first from the partnership between both major brands to be offered here.

Like the Supra, the new GT-R is a special-edition diecast that is part of the Silver Series and comes decked out in 7-Eleven livery, with the convenience store’s iconic logo applied on the bonnet and sides of a predominantly white body.

If you’re curious why there is the phrase ‘WHERECAR?’ where the rear number plate should be, it is a reference to 7-Eleven’s marketing campaign that leveraged on the trend of posing with your car in front of a 7-Eleven location.

This design is the work of Anton Henggono, who is a Hot Wheels graphic designer based at Mattel. The R35 has been part of the Hot Wheels portfolio for some time, with the late Ryu Asada being the original casting designer for the diecast model.

As for pricing, the Hot Wheels GT-R retails for RM19.90. You can find it at over 2,700 7-Eleven outlets nationwide – East Malaysia will begin sales by the end of this month. It isn’t known just how much units of the GT-R diecast will be available, but it will only be sold for a limited time while stocks last. If you’re a Hot Wheels collector and keen on adding this one to your collection, move quick.

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