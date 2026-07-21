BMW Malaysia appoints Raymond Tan as first local MD

In BMW, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / July 21 2026 12:16 pm

After 23 years, BMW Group Malaysia has finally hired a Malaysian to helm Munich’s local operations. The company announced that Raymond Tan has been appointed to be its new managing director, effective September 1. He will replace Benjamin Nagel, who is moving on after two and a half years to assume the role of group MD for the importer markets of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.

Over the last two decades, Tan has held several roles both at home and in Germany. He was part of BMW Group Malaysia’s pioneering team in 2003, beginning as a product and price planning manager, subsequently moving to the group’s headquarters in Munich as a regional product manager.

There, he was responsible for international product planning and strategic market coordination, before returning to Malaysia to lead marketing, then sales. Tan’s appointment comes at a crucial point for BMW Group Malaysia, as it readies the local launch of its Neue Klasse EVs such as the iX3 and i3 amid stiff competition from new Chinese rivals.

“I am excited to return to Malaysia to lead the national sales company as the first local managing director of BMW Group Malaysia, particularly at this pivotal moment as the BMW Group prepares for a new era with the upcoming introduction of the Neue Klasse range of models,” Tan said. “My priorities will be to further develop the business, professionalise the retail network, strengthen customer loyalty, and to continue positioning the BMW Group as the premium brand of choice in Malaysia.”

Benjamin Nagel

His predecessor Nagel helped navigate the company through those challenging market conditions, with a focus on customers, dealer partners, employees and stakeholders. This, together with ongoing initiatives in electrification, digitalisation, customer experience and network development, will be continued in the next phase of leadership, the firm said in a statement.

“I am honoured and excited to take on this new opportunity with the BMW Group to oversee the importer markets of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao,” Nagel said. “Having had the privilege of leading BMW Group Malaysia, I look forward to bringing the insights and experience gained in Malaysia to these dynamic importer markets, while continuing to strengthen customer focus and premium brand positioning.”

Group senior vice president of Asia-Pacific sales Ritu Chandy added, “I am pleased to announce Raymond Tan, a distinguished Malaysian talent, as the new leader of BMW Group Malaysia. Raymond brings extensive international experience across strategic portfolios within the BMW Group, together with a deep understanding of the region and a proven track record across key markets. These strengths will be instrumental in steering BMW Group Malaysia into its next phase of growth.

“At the same time, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Benjamin Nagel for his leadership and valuable contributions to BMW Group Malaysia, and wish him continued success in his new role as managing director of BMW Group Importer Markets TW, HK, MC.”

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