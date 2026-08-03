iCaur opens first East M’sian 3S centre in Kota Kinabalu

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, iCaur, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 3 August 2026 3:09 pm

iCaur’s first East Malaysian 3S centre has opened in Sabah’s Kota Kinabalu. Operated by Universal Icar, the 1,170-square metre facility is situated at CL015493615 Jalan Limau Manis, off Jalan Lintas, Taman Iramanis, 88450 Kota Kinabalu.

Features include a four-vehicle display area, three service bays, a vehicle delivery bay, two private EV charging bays, a customer lounge with Wi-Fi and complimentary food and beverages, and an interactive gaming zone.

“Expanding into Kota Kinabalu brings the complete iCaur experience closer to customers in Sabah and ensures they receive the same level of sales and after-sales support available in Peninsular Malaysia.

“With 21 sales points currently in operation and a target of 30 by the end of 2026, we are growing quickly but strategically, with Sarawak identified as our next area of expansion to meet demand across East Malaysia,” said iCaur Malaysia senior director Francis Chin.

“iCaur’s SUV line-up is well suited to the Sabahan lifestyle, combining character, versatility and modern electric vehicle technology.

“Our priority is to provide customers with a complete local ownership experience, supported by professional servicing, charging facilities and lifestyle amenities that make every visit comfortable and unmistakably iCaur,” said Universal Icar VP Clinton Chok Jin Qin.

The showroom is open 8.30 am to 6.00 pm weekdays, 8.30 am to 4.00 pm on Saturdays and 10.00 am to 3.00 pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The service centre, meanwhile, is open 8.00 am to 5.00 pm weekdays, 8.00 am to 3.00 pm on Saturdays and closed on Sundays and public holidays.