Jaguar Type 01 interior revealed before October 6 debut

In Cars, International News, Jaguar / by Gerard Lye / 12 August 2026 9:56 am

Jaguar’s reinvention starts with the Type 01, which we’ll get to see in all its glory in New York come October 6 this year. This is the production version of the Type 00, a concept that faced divisive opinions when the company revealed it in December 2024, just a month after it announced an equally controversial rebranding campaign.

Before October 6 arrives, the Type 01 will appear as a prototype with a distinctive new wrap during Monterey Car Week, with the showcase culminating at Pebble Beach Concours this weekend on August 16.

To keep the interest train chugging along, Jaguar has revealed the interior of the Type 01 for the first time, which it describes as “architectural drama.” According to the company, the design of the interior is influenced by the “enduring beauty of travertine stone and the rich textures of artisan textiles.”

One of the highlights is a central spine that runs the full length of the cabin, which was also present in the Type 00 concept and serves to create four individual spaces for occupants. This spine sports a brass-inspired finish that is also repeated along the tops of the doors bearing the Jaguar leaper.

An overhead view of the driver’s area shows a long top dash ahead of a large display, the latter appearing to integrate both vehicle instrumentation and infotainment. Meanwhile, a separate touchscreen on the central spine provides quick access to the climate and media systems.

Other key points include a sculpted two-spoke steering wheel, smooth seat upholstery and a large panoramic glass roof. Concealed compartments, hidden‑until‑needed technologies and unexpected pops of colour are also touted by the British carmaker.

If you notice, there isn’t a rear-view mirror in sight, likely because it is pointless given there is no rear window. Instead, Jaguar implements what it calls the ‘ClearSight Rear View Display’, which is a digital display positioned centrally at the base of the windscreen that shows a feed from a rear camera. The company says this is at the same height as the door mirrors and serves to help the driver focus.

“Jaguar Type 01 is the first production car to follow our new creative philosophy. Unmistakable from every angle, the interior is no different. With Type 01, we wanted every journey to be an occasion, from how it drives to how it looks and how it makes you feel. With a confidence‑inspiring GT driving position, clean and sophisticated technology and dramatic styling, Type 01 has an interior like no other,” said Rawdon Glover, managing director of Jaguar.

The Type 01 will be the first Jaguar to use the dedicated Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), with design, development and production of the electric vehicle (EV) taking place in the United Kingdom.

GALLERY: Jaguar Type 01 prototype