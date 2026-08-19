Audi could keep five-cylinder engine in production

In Audi, International News / by Mick Chan / 19 August 2026 10:58 am

Audi could keep its turbocharged five-cylinder engine in production for another generation of models despite tightening emissions regulations, reported Autocar.

The turbocharged 2.5 litre inline-five cylinder engine, presently codenamed EA855 is currently in use by the brand in the Audi RS3, most recently in the RS3 Competition Limited, while the engine is also supplied to Cupra for the Formentor VZ5.

Keeping the EA855 in production amid tightening emissions regulations would mean substantial modifications, such as changes to its filters, emissions sensors, injection system and catalysts, and electrification could be on the cards, too.

In its present form, the turbocharged five-cylinder engine codenamed EA855 will not be able to comply with Euro 7 emissions regulations which will take effect in November this year, the publication reported in April.

The Audi RS3 and the Cupra Formentor VZ5 are currently the only two models in production to use the EA855 turbocharged five-cylinder engine

“We’re well aware about the historical meaning of the five-cylinder [engine]. Evaluations are still running, and people who know me know that I also have a personal relationship to the five-cylinder engine. It’s so characteristic and also deeply rooted in history – so let’s see,” said Audi Sport managing director Rolf Michl.

Having been responsible for three generations of the five-cylinder-engined RS3 so far, Michl said that the high-performance compact model plays an important role as the most affordable car in the Audi RS line-up.

This could strengthen its case for the renewal of both the model and the engine, according to the report. A successor to the powerplant has yet to be decided upon as negotiations are still ongoing within Audi, Michl said.