Chinese firms engaging MITI for flying car testing – Sim

In Cars, Local News, Technology / by Jonathan James Tan / 20 August 2026 3:18 pm

Deputy investment, trade and industry minister (MITI) Sim Tze Tzin has revealed that some Chinese companies have approached the ministry about using Malaysia as a testing ground for urban air mobility technologies, including flying cars, reports The Sun.

“Some Chinese companies have already engaged with MITI, and they want to make Malaysia a testing ground for urban mobility, meaning flying cars,” he told reporters at the kick-off of the Malaysian Aerospace Roadmap Development for low-altitude economy (LAE) and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) digitalisation.

Discussions are still at an early stage, but the companies are also interested in potentially establishing manufacturing and service operations in Malaysia, Sim said.

Malaysia is developing a national LAE roadmap, benchmarking China, the UK, Japan, Germany and Singapore, and encompassing unmanned aircraft systems, drones, urban air mobility and autonomous flight. The roadmap is expected to be completed by year-end ahead of implementation next year.

“It’s a very exciting time because LAE is very new. Malaysia is among the first few countries to start this study and roadmap. We want to capture the future trend. We don’t want to be left behind,” he said.

“There’s a lot of regulatory work to be done. If you want to send all these deliveries, they have to be safe. You don’t want suddenly something drop from the sky and hit you, right?” he said.

“We can make projections and be very optimistic, but realistically, we need industry and the regulator to come together,” he added.

Around seven years ago, flying cars became a hot topic in Malaysia when then-entrepreneur development minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof revealed that a Malaysian prototype was being developed. A scale model was shown at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2019 (LIMA 19) exhibition, which, although Aerodyne (the company behind it) said was not a flying car per se, became the subject of much ridicule.

The latest news on the project was in November 2019, when it emerged that the flying car in question was in fact the EHang 216, a passenger drone made by Chinese company Beijing Yi-Hang Creation Science & Technology Co. However, a day before its supposed first test flight, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) announced it has not been cleared for flight.