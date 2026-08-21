In Local News / by Danny Tan / 21 August 2026 9:34 am

JPJ has announced that JF-J and VRM are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Johor’s latest running number series is ‘JF-J’, and it will open for tender on August 27. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on August 31. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available on JPJ eBid is the Kelantan series ‘DFS’. The bidding period starts on August 26, and will close at 10pm on August 30. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.