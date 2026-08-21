In Cars, China, Dongfeng / by Harvinder Sidhu / 21 August 2026 2:09 pm

Remember this ad? Back in January 2010, Mercedes-Benz released a clip of the then-new SLS AMG barrel-rolling through a tunnel – up the wall, across the ceiling and back down the other side – before a gullwing door swung open to reveal Michael Schumacher, freshly signed to the Mercedes GP F1 team.

Sixteen years on, Dongfeng’s premium EV brand Voyah announced on August 13 that its new Passion S (Zhuiguang S in China) has completed a full 360-degree loop around the inside of a closed test tunnel in Wuhan, and it’s claiming a world first for a production vehicle.

According to the company, the video was shot with a real car, and the car itself was a standard, showroom-spec unit – no stunt modifications, no weight reduction, full battery pack and the complete suite of driver assistance hardware still on board. No CGI either, Voyah insists.

Voyah is also keen to point out that its task was objectively harder than the original, as the SLS AMG was a low-slung, 1.6-tonne supercar, while the Passion S is a large electric SUV measuring over five metres long with a 3,000 mm wheelbase and a 98 kWh battery in its floor.

The Voyah Passion S packs two motors making a combined 475 kW (646 PS) and 765 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. It sits on an 800-volt silicon carbide platform with 5C fast charging. The chassis features all-aluminium double wishbone front and five-link rear suspension, air springs with adaptive dampers, and four-piston front brakes. There’s also Huawei tech, comprising of Qiankun ADS 5 assisted driving with four lidars, and a HarmonyOS cockpit.

The brand has yet to go on sale in Malaysia, but it has made its first local appearance – Dongfeng Malaysia previewed the Voyah Dream MPV at KLIMS 2026 in June. A series of Passion S video clips was also posted on a brand new @voyah_malaysia account on Instagram, which could mean a launch is imminent.

Dongfeng Voyah Dream seven-seater at KLIMS 2026

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