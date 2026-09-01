2027 Lexus IS Special Appearance Package debuts in the US – Envious green exterior, 19-inch BBS forged alloys

In Cars, International News, Lexus / by Gerard Lye / 1 September 2026 3:15 pm

To celebrate 25 years of the Lexus IS being on sale in the United States, Lexus USA has introduced the new IS Special Appearance Package. This made its debut recently in in Miami, Florida, the final stop of the four-city Lexus IS 25th Legacy Tour that celebrates the brand’s sedan model.

Since 2022, Lexus has marked each year of the IS being on sale in the US with a new Special Edition or Special Appearance Package. These special versions of the IS are aimed at owners who want something more exclusive, and the latest IS Special Appearance Package delivers on that front.

Built on the facelifted IS 350 F Sport variant first shown in September last year, it features a striking green exterior colour called Envious and rides on 19-inch black BBS forged alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin sports seats trimmed in black NuLuxe synthetic leather with Ultrasuede inserts, accented by green stitching and satin chrome-finished trim.

With last year’s IS 500 Ultimate Edition marking the end of the V8 for the IS, all variants of the sedan for the 2027 model year are powered by a 3.5 litre naturally-aspirated petrol V6 engine. There are six IS 350 configurations in total that are divided into three grades, the latter being the F Sport Design, F Sport and new F Sport Special Appearance Package.

Each grade can be had with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, or a six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Output figures from the V6 are identical across the board, regardless of drivetrain pairing, at 315 PS (311 hp or 229 kW) and 380 Nm of torque.

The Special Appearance Package comes with other standard features in addition to those mentioned to set it apart. These include the Handling Package that includes adaptive variable suspension, five drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom) as well as a Torsen limited-slip rear differential (only for RWD models).

There’s also the Technology Package with traffic jam assist, lane change assist and front cross-traffic alert, along with a moonroof, Intuitive Parking Assist, a panoramic view monitor, powered rear sunshade, a Mark Levinson audio system and smart access key card. Pricing will be announced later for the 2027 IS line-up in the US.