Polestar 4 SUV debuts – up to 544 PS, 686 Nm, 630 km WLTP EV range; more practical; built in South Korea

In Cars, International News, Polestar / by Gerard Lye / 2 September 2026 4:51 pm

The Polestar 4 SUV makes its debut as the more practical version of the Polestar 4, the latter first revealed over three years ago. Appearing more like a lifted estate, the 4 SUV is built in Busan, South Korea, with deliveries set to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

The visual link to the 4 is highly apparent, with the 4 SUV sporting the same front and rear fascias, sculpted sides, exterior lighting design and interior as its “SUV coupe” sibling. A stretched roof and a more upright tailgate are what set the two apart, with the 4 SUV offering more boot space as a result.

According to Polestar, the 4 SUV with its 60:40 split-folding rear seats in their default position has 530 litres of boot space available up to the parcel shelf, or 655 litres when measured up to the inner roof. With the seats down, this expands to 1,665 litres of space. By comparison, the 4 offers 526 litres and up to 1,536 litres with the rear seats folded down. Both cars come with a frunk for an additional 15 litres of storage space.

Because the 4 has a solid panel residing when a glass window would normally be at the rear of a vehicle, there is a display in the position of the rear-view mirror to show a video feed from a roof-mounted camera pointed rearwards. This is not the case with the 4 SUV, which gets a conventional rear-view mirror, although customers can option a digital rear-view mirror if they need wider field of view or unobstructed visibility when the car is loaded up to the ceiling.

Polestar also points out that the second-row seats in the 4 SUV are different from the 4, with the ones in the former being more upright to offer an extra 2.5 cm of headroom. For that airy feeling, there’s also a larger panoramic glass roof that stretches all the way back to the tailgate. This comes with 99.5% UV protection and for a little extra, it can be swapped for an electrochromic system with dimmable laminated glass.

Given the shared Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the 4 SUV gets the same powertrain configurations as the 4. The base option is called the ‘Rear motor’ and features an electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, while the higher-spec ‘Dual motor’ adds a second electric motor at the front for a total system output of 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 686 Nm.

With more power, the Dual motor needs just 3.9 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, while it is 7.3 seconds for the Rear motor. A 100-kWh battery pack is standard across the line-up, providing either 630 km (Rear motor) or 600 km (Dual motor) of range following the WLTP standard.

In terms of charging, the 4 SUV supports DC inputs of up to 200 kW that will get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in 30 minutes. AC charging is at 22 kW, with a 0-100% SoC achieved in 5.5 hours, although this won’t be offered everywhere as selected markets will have to make do with an inferior 11-kW onboard AC charger. The 4 SUV also comes with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system rated at 16 amps and 230 volts for up to 3.3 kW of power output.

Interior amenities touted include an optional Harman Kardon Premium Sound system with 12 speakers and 1,400 watts of amplification as well as a Google built-in infotainment system with Gemini integration. Polestar says you can tell a Dual motor from a Rear motor by the former’s golden stripe on the seatbelt and media control rotary knob – the latter gets an all-black cabin.

For more gold, the optional Performance pack adds a gold-finished rotary knob and seatbelts, along with recalibrated active dampers from ZF, gold-painted Brembo brake callipers and 22-inch wheels wrapped with Pirelli P Zero performance tyres.